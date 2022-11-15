PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PNM opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PNM Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.