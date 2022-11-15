POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

PNT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.28. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

