Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $130,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.41. 16,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.42 and a 200 day moving average of $355.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

