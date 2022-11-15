Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.74% of Pool worth $102,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $340.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.89. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

