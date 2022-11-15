Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLDGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of PRLD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 85,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $370.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

