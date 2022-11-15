Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PRLD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 85,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $370.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.