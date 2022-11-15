Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $25,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,515. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,455 shares of company stock worth $3,491,908. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.