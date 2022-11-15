Prom Price Tops $4.17 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Prom has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00024737 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $68.61 million and $1.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.93 or 0.99973700 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009983 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00042647 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021867 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00242160 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.1887526 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,675,109.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.