ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $15.64

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $15.32. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 434,216 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 84,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

