ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.20) to €8.90 ($9.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.29 ($7.52) to €5.91 ($6.09) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.22) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.