Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 4.5%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.97. 59,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,079,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Several research firms recently commented on PTRA. BTIG Research began coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
