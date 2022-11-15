Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 4.5%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.97. 59,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,079,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PTRA. BTIG Research began coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Proterra Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proterra Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Proterra by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

