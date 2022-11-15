Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prothena from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.40.

PRTA opened at $60.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. Prothena has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $995,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,812 shares of company stock worth $9,082,221. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

