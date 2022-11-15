Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

In other Prothena news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $280,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $280,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $69,857.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,759.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,812 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,221. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after buying an additional 249,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,622,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

