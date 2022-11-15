Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.48. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $65.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Institutional Trading of Prothena

In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $69,857.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,759.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $69,857.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,759.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,812 shares of company stock worth $9,082,221. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.