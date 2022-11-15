Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Provident Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
