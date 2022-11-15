Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 6.4% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 154,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,865. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

