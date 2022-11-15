Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.4% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 12.1 %

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.66 on Tuesday, hitting $79.99. 1,517,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,939,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.