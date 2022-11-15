PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $18.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.
PUBM has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
PubMatic Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. 466,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PubMatic by 214.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
