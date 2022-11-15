Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $98.90 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $98.90 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.36417381 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $9,715,100.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

