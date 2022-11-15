QITMEER NETWORK Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $8.25 million and $2,352.67 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00012911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00584558 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.35 or 0.30448671 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.19996483 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,408.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

