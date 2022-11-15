QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

