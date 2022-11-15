QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

