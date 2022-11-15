Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Quanterix Price Performance

Quanterix Company Profile

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 4,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,231. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $472.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.