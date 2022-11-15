QuarkChain 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.60 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $41.84 million and $8.60 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00578022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.57 or 0.30102646 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.