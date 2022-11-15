Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

DGX stock opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

