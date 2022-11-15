Radhakrishnan Mahendran Sells 200,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $11,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,059,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,723,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. 1,241,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,915. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

About New Relic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

