Radicle (RAD) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radicle (RAD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $56.53 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00009633 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002795 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00581206 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.59 or 0.30274074 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars.
