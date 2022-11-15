Raymond James Downgrades NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Market Perform

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NexImmune Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexImmune

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

