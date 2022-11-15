Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at BTIG Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

RC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 736,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ready Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at about $21,215,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

