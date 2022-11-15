RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.
RealReal Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 6,108,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,700. RealReal has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
