Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) recently:

11/15/2022 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

11/8/2022 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $59.00 to $47.00.

10/18/2022 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. 32,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at $60,830,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,978,963 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.