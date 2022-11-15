Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enovix (ENVX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2022 – Enovix is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Enovix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $36.00 to $25.00.

10/28/2022 – Enovix is now covered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Enovix is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Enovix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,538. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Get Enovix Co alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares in the company, valued at $33,614,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,115. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

