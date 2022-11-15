REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REE Automotive Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ REE opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $218.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.49.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
