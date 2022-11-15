REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ REE opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $218.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 173,330.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 393,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 195,259 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

