Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 5,219 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $161,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $837,631.25.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00.

Regional Management Stock Performance

RM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. 22,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 43.67 and a quick ratio of 43.67.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

