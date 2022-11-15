Relay Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.61 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $41.61 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Relay Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00585132 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.37 or 0.30478603 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.