Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
Relx stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,811. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
