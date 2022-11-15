Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

RPAY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 1,892,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Repay has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.20 million, a PE ratio of -812.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 237,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,600 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repay by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 256.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

