Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 15th (AEMD, ARCT, ARGGY, BBD, BC, BRDS, BSBR, CALA, CHRW, CM)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 15th:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Aethlon Medical Inc alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$74.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$74.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $91.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $630.00 target price on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Capital currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 195 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $109.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.