Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capstone Copper (CSCCF)

11/14/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

11/1/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

10/13/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded down 0.05 on Tuesday, reaching 3.52. 41,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.47. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of 1.73 and a 1-year high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

