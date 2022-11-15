Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Resources Connection stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. Resources Connection has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 153.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

