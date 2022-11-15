Reviewing Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruit and Burberry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $25.58 billion 2.07 $2.64 billion $1.58 20.84 Burberry Group $3.86 billion 2.39 $540.86 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Recruit and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Burberry Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 9.99% 23.58% 13.44% Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Recruit has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recruit beats Burberry Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. Burberry Group plc sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. As of April 2, 2022, the company operated 218 stores, 143 concession stores, 57 outlets, and 38 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

