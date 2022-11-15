Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 59.00.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 34.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 31.87.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
