Robert W. Baird Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $90.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

ACM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

ACM opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

