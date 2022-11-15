Robert W. Baird Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $170.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.96. 724,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,327,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

