Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
HOOD opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $35.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $105,743,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
