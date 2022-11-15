Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Cowen

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $14.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 192.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Price Performance

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockley Photonics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 223.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,095,464 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.