Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Cowen

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $14.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 192.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Rockley Photonics Price Performance
Rockley Photonics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rockley Photonics
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockley Photonics (RKLY)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.