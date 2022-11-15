Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 936,200 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Rogers Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.39. 12,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,103. Rogers has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rogers by 13.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Rogers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

