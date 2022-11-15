Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Trimmed by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,126,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $433.65. 18,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

