Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $23.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.91 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,494 shares of company stock worth $3,013,022 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

