Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded up $10.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. 876,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

