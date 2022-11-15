Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 209,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

